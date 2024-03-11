Smoke from forest fire blankets Chiang Mai

A forest fire incident occurred on Sunday in the area of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, requiring helicopters to spray water from the air, with ground forces supporting fire suppression efforts.

The forest fire spread over a long distance from the flat area up to the high mountains, extending for more than 1 kilometer near the Mae Yaen reservoir in Mae Rim district, Chiang Mai province.

Personnel had to hike in to suppress the fire, and helicopters from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment were deployed to scoop water from the Mae Yaen reservoir, flying up to extinguish the fire and create a fire break on the high mountain.







Each sortie took less than 5 minutes to scoop water for firefighting, starting from 5 PM until nearly dusk. It took nearly 3 hours to control the area.

Head of Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Phuphichit Chuaybamrung said that personnel had to remain vigilant in the area, fearing the fire might reignite. One firefighter was injured from a slip and fall accident.

In Chiang Mai province, hotspots were detected in 122 locations spread across 13 districts.







Air pollution levels have also increased. PM2.5 levels were recorded between 51.2 to 64.2 micrograms per cubic meter on Sunday evening in the provincial seat with adverse effects on health of locals.

Chiang Mai governor, Nirat Pongsitthaworn announced an increase in rewards for catching forest arsonists to 10,000 baht per case to reduce illegal burning and encourage residents to monitor and take care of the forest in their respective areas until the situation improves.







Pol. Gen. Patcharawat Wongsuwan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, called for a meeting of forestry agencies and the 17 northern provinces to elevate the severity of measures, adjust forest firefighting strategies, and enforce a “forest closure” policy, prohibiting entry into conservation and national reserve forest areas, with strict enforcement of the law. (TNA)































