Thailand intensifies efforts on migrant worker permits and undocumented labor

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government has stepped up efforts to renew work permits for migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. At the same time, authorities are cracking down on undocumented labor. Security agencies have been directed to inspect areas where migrant workers congregate, enforcing strict measures to ensure compliance with legal requirements.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang announced the adoption of a “search, arrest, fine, and deport” strategy for undocumented migrant workers. This action follows public concerns about gatherings of workers in locations like a prominent shopping mall in the Samrong area of Samut Prakan Province.

The Ministry of Labour has instructed the Department of Employment and related agencies to investigate these situations promptly. The government aims to prevent any negative impact on local communities and Thai workers. It emphasized that all foreign workers must possess valid identification, and work permits, and adhere to employment conditions specified by the ministry.







Investigations conducted by the Ministry of Labour and the Internal Security Operations Command in Samut Prakan revealed that most of the congregating workers are from Myanmar. These individuals are employed in Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, and Bangkok. The gatherings, occurring on Sundays—designated as their day off—were determined to pose no threat to local residents or property.

As the February 13th of next year, deadline for work permit renewals approaches, the government has instructed relevant agencies and security forces to visit business districts nationwide. Their goal is to guide employers and businesses on proper procedures for employing migrant workers and to publicize the renewal process in line with the Cabinet’s resolution and the Ministry of Labour’s regulations. (NNT)



































