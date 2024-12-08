Cool weather and strong winds hit Northern Thailand, temperatures drop by 1-3 degrees

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports cooler weather with strong winds across northern Thailand as temperatures are expected to drop by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Mountain peaks are experiencing cold to very cold conditions, while highland areas are reporting chilly weather.

A new moderate high-pressure system from China has spread over northeastern Thailand and the South China Sea. It is expected to extend to the northern, central, and eastern regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity, today (December 8). This weather pattern brings cooler temperatures and strong winds to upper Thailand. Residents in these areas are advised to take precautions to maintain their health during the colder weather and to remain vigilant against fire hazards caused by dry and windy conditions.







Heavy Rain and Rough Seas in Southern Thailand

The strengthened northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions is causing heavy rain in parts of southern Thailand. Residents in affected areas are urged to prepare for potential hazards from heavy rainfall.

Wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand range from moderate to strong. The lower Gulf sees waves up to 2 meters high, while the upper Gulf has waves of 1-2 meters. In areas with thunderstorms, waves can exceed 2 meters. The Andaman Sea also experiences waves about 1 meter high, increasing to 1-2 meters offshore. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.







Air Quality and Dust Levels

Airborne dust and haze in northern Thailand are expected to decrease due to improved ventilation and stronger winds. However, dust levels remain moderate overall.

The Meteorological Department continues to monitor the situation and advises the public to stay updated on weather alerts. (TNA)







































