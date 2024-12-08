Thailand’s effective operation leads to more closures of illegal social media platforms

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government has reported the closure of over 178,000 illegal social media pages, websites, and URLs between October 2023 and November 2024. The operation targeted platforms used by criminal networks for fraudulent activities, aiming to protect the public from online threats.

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) recorded an 8.6-fold increase in blocked illegal online sites compared to the fiscal year 2023. This year, an average of 12,757 cases were addressed monthly, a sharp rise from 1,472 per month during fiscal year 2023. Many of these closures involved fraudulent investment schemes, violating Section 14 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act, which prohibits the dissemination of illegal computer data.







Deputy Government Spokesperson Karom Polpornklang attributed the rise in closures to improved operational efficiency and strengthened collaboration among government agencies. While MDES focuses on suspending illegal data dissemination, law enforcement agencies are tasked with pursuing legal action against those responsible for these crimes.

Karom reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating online crimes and reducing risks associated with illegal digital activities. He stated that monitoring and dismantling criminal networks will remain a priority to ensure public safety in the digital space. (NNT)



































