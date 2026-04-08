Thailand, India eye stronger trade and tourism ties in farewell envoy meeting

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has met with Indian Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh at Government House as the envoy concluded his tenure, with both sides discussing trade, tourism, energy cooperation, and bilateral relations.

Anutin, during the meeting today (Apr 7), expressed appreciation for the ambassador’s role in strengthening ties between Thailand and India and conveyed readiness to work with the incoming envoy to continue that progress. The ambassador congratulated Anutin on his return to office and expressed confidence in continued cooperation, while extending an invitation for an official visit to India.

Both sides discussed opportunities to expand trade and investment, citing India’s large and growing consumer market and Thailand’s strengths in agricultural production and processing. The two officials agreed that closer economic cooperation could support further growth in bilateral trade and open additional areas of collaboration.

Tourism was also discussed, with both sides acknowledging strong travel flows between the two countries. Thailand received more than 2.48 million Indian visitors in 2025, supported by extensive flight connections. Officials cited potential for further growth in arrivals and discussed updating aviation arrangements to accommodate rising demand.





The two sides later exchanged views on energy management amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Anutin said the situation remains manageable, with measures in place to secure fuel reserves and promote alternative energy sources. The ambassador also expressed appreciation for Thailand’s assistance in repatriating Indian nationals, with the two nations continuing coordination on related matters. (NNT)































