Thailand moves to rein in rising plastic pellet prices amid supply concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun has called for urgent discussions with the Ministry of Industry and private operators to address rising plastic pellet prices, as authorities move to manage supply and stabilize costs. The call was made in response to the recent classification of plastic pellets as a controlled commodity.

Suphajee said officials are closely monitoring stock levels and pricing, especially for essential goods, to ensure sufficient supply. Recent price increases have been linked to supply constraints, leading to greater reliance on imported raw materials.







The commerce minister added that coordination across agencies is required, as plastic pellets involve multiple product types and production processes. She said joint efforts between the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Industry, and industry stakeholders will be needed to manage the situation effectively.

Minister Suphajee also pointed to the need to improve plastic recycling, noting that only a limited share of Thailand’s plastic waste is currently reused. Expanding recycling capacity could help ease pressure on raw material supply and support longer-term cost stability. (NNT)





































