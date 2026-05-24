Poramet takes campaign trail to Ton Krabok community with ‘We Love Pattaya’ team

PATTAYA, Thailand – Poramet Ngampichet has officially stepped onto the local campaign trail, leading candidates from the “We Love Pattaya” group into communities across the city as preparations intensify ahead of Pattaya’s upcoming municipal elections. On May 23, Poramet, accompanied by prospective Pattaya City Council candidates for District 2, visited residents in the Ton Krabok community area of North Pattaya to meet locals, introduce campaign policies, and gather feedback on ongoing neighborhood concerns.







The campaign team walked through residential areas speaking directly with households and community members, while listening to complaints and requests involving quality-of-life issues, local infrastructure, and community welfare. Residents raised concerns ranging from every day public service problems to broader issues affecting living conditions and neighborhood stability. Members of the “We Love Pattaya” group said they would use the feedback to shape policies and future problem-solving strategies aimed at improving daily life for local residents.



Poramet said the campaign’s focus remains centered on maintaining stability for local communities while continuing development projects designed to improve Pattaya’s livability and urban management. The mayoral candidate and his team were reportedly welcomed warmly by many residents during the visit, with locals stopping to greet candidates, pose for photos, and discuss issues affecting the community. The appearance marks another step in what is expected to become an increasingly active local election season in Pattaya, as political groups begin reconnecting with residents across key districts throughout the city.























































