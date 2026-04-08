Anutin issues new order reshuffling oversight across ministries

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul has issued Prime Minister’s Office Order No. 82/2026, delegating administrative authority to Deputy Prime Ministers and Ministers Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office. The order, signed following the Royal Commands appointing the Prime Minister on March 19, 2026, and the Cabinet on March 30, 2026, aims to ensure seamless governance across all state sectors.

The Prime Minister has assigned oversight of ministries, state enterprises, and public organizations to seven Deputy Prime Ministers:

​Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn oversees the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Office. Songsak Thongsri supervises the Ministries of Public Health, Natural Resources and Environment, and Tourism and Sports (Sports), as well as the National Water Resources Office.

​Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas focuses on economic stability, managing the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, and the Board of Investment (BOI). Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun leads the service and industrial sectors, including the Ministry of Industry and the Public Relations Department.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow oversees security and foreign policy, including his ministry, the National Intelligence Agency, and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center. Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt is responsible for legal affairs and civil service systems, including the Office of the Council of State and the processing of royal pardons. Prime Minister Yodchanan Wongsawat leads human resource development, supervising the Ministries of Education, Labor, Agriculture, and Social Development.





​Additionally, four Ministers Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office have been assigned specific duties. Supamas Isarabhakdi oversees the Public Relations Department, MCOT, and consumer protection. Napintorn Srisunpang manages public organizations, including TCEB and SME promotion. Paradorn Prissananantakul is responsible for digital government and anti-corruption agencies, while Suksomrauy Wantaneeyakul oversees royal development projects and the National Village Fund. (NNT)































