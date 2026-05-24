Visa rollback prompts Pattaya fury as long-stay tourists warn ‘We’ll go to Vietnam instead’

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s tourism industry may once again be heading toward a self-inflicted dilemma. Less than two years after introducing 60-day visa-free stays for citizens of many countries in a bid to revive tourism and stimulate spending, officials are now signaling a possible retreat back to shorter entry periods. The proposal has sparked backlash across Pattaya’s online forums, where long-stay visitors, retirees, bar owners, and frequent travelers are openly questioning whether Thailand truly understands the type of foreign visitor it wants to attract.







For many in Pattaya, the issue is not about backpackers chasing cheap beer or so-called “visa runners.” It is about the thousands of seasonal visitors — particularly retirees from Europe and North America — who spend months in Thailand every year, renting rooms, eating locally, supporting small businesses, and helping stabilize the economy during quieter months. One commenter described the growing demand for a dedicated six-month “snowbird visa,” aimed at older travelers escaping winter between November and April. According to supporters, these visitors often have substantial pensions and savings but cannot officially reside in Thailand year-round due to tax, pension, or residency restrictions back home. Others pointed to the practical frustrations surrounding Thailand’s existing retirement visa system, particularly requirements involving proof of accommodation before arrival. “How can you get a lease if you’re not yet in Thailand?” one user asked, echoing a complaint frequently raised by retirees navigating Thai bureaucracy.



But not everyone is sympathetic. A vocal group online argues the outrage is exaggerated, noting that the 60-day visa exemption only began in July 2024 and that Thailand functioned perfectly well for years with shorter visa-free stays. Some insist genuine holidaymakers rarely have 60 consecutive vacation days from work anyway. “Who has 60 days holidays?” one commenter bluntly asked.

Supporters of stricter rules also argue that visitors wanting extended stays should simply apply for the correct visas instead of relying on repeated visa exemptions. Others claim longer-stay visitors are not necessarily high spenders and that the government should prioritize “quality tourists” with stronger financial backgrounds.

Yet critics of the proposed rollback say that argument misunderstands Pattaya’s economic reality.

Long-stay visitors may not spend lavishly in luxury malls every day, but many contribute consistently to local economies through rent, restaurants, transportation, nightlife, healthcare, and small businesses. A tourist staying 42 days in a locally owned guesthouse during low season may contribute more directly to Pattaya’s grassroots economy than a short-term luxury traveler who remains inside a resort compound. Some forum users also questioned whether shortening visa-free stays would actually reduce crime or illegal behavior — one of the justifications often raised in public discussions about tighter immigration controls.







“Criminals will still do criminal things,” one commenter wrote, arguing that reducing visa-free days from 60 to 30 would do little to stop scams, street fights, or petty theft. Others warned Thailand risks losing market share to regional competitors such as Vietnam, where visa policies have become increasingly flexible and attractive to long-stay travelers, digital nomads, and retirees. The deeper concern emerging from Pattaya’s forums is not merely about visas. It is about uncertainty. Tourism operators, long-term visitors, and returning travelers increasingly feel Thailand’s policies swing unpredictably between aggressive tourism promotion and sudden regulatory tightening. For a country heavily dependent on tourism revenue, critics say constantly changing entry rules sends mixed signals to the very visitors Thailand claims it wants to attract. Whether the proposed rollback ultimately happens or not, the fierce reaction online reveals growing anxiety over Thailand’s long-term tourism strategy — and whether the kingdom risks pushing away loyal repeat visitors while chasing an ever-changing vision of the “ideal tourist.”

















































