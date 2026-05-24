Thai government warns ‘likes’ and ‘shares’ of obscene viral clips could bring jail time

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai government has issued a stern warning to social media users, stating that people who like, share, repost, or distribute obscene online content could face criminal prosecution under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, with penalties of up to five years in prison and fines reaching 100,000 baht. Deputy Government Spokesperson Ploythalae Laksmeesangchan said authorities are accelerating investigations into viral explicit content circulating online after several controversial clips spread rapidly across Thai social media platforms. Speaking in Bangkok on May 24, the spokesperson said the government is not ignoring the issue and has instructed relevant agencies to urgently track down both the creators and distributors of sexually explicit and inappropriate online material.







According to the government, offenders may be prosecuted under multiple sections of Thailand’s Computer Crime Act, including provisions related to importing false information into a computer system and uploading obscene material accessible to the public online. Authorities warned that the offenses carry penalties of up to five years imprisonment, fines of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

The government also stressed that ordinary users who merely press “like” or “share” on explicit clips may also face legal consequences if authorities determine they knowingly helped spread illegal content online. Officials cited Section 14(5) of the Computer Crime Act, which covers the dissemination or forwarding of unlawful computer data, including obscene material already deemed illegal under the law.



The warning comes amid growing concern over the rapid spread of viral “shock content” across Thai social media, particularly content designed purely to attract views, engagement, and advertising revenue. Authorities said special anti-forgery and cyber monitoring units are now working alongside cyber police to investigate online content violations more aggressively. The government is also encouraging members of the public to avoid interacting with inappropriate material altogether.

Instead of sharing or engaging with explicit clips, citizens are being urged to report them directly to Thailand’s cyber police hotline 1441. The government said such content can negatively influence society and potentially encourage imitation behavior, particularly among children and teenagers.

“Do not support garbage content created only for likes and shares,” the spokesperson said, while calling on the public to help build a safer online environment. (TNA)

















































