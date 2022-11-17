Thailand in negotiations for rights to broadcast ‘FIFA World Cup 2022’

Thai authorities are now proceeding with negotiations for the rights to broadcast the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in the hope of negotiating down the price of the broadcast license.

The Sports Authority of Thailand or SAT is now attempting to secure the broadcast deal itself, though the pricing quoted by FIFA could prevent the deal from happening.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha recently said he inquired Cabinet members about the latest update, confirming that negotiations are still ongoing.







SAT has requested 1.6 billion baht in funding from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission or NBT-C to purchase the World Cup broadcasting rights. NBTC agreed to provide 600 million baht from its Research and Development Fund for Public Interest. The SAT then requested that private firms make up the difference while the authority negotiated with FIFA for a lower licensing fee. (NNT)

































