At the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW), student members from the Faculty of Home Economics Technology, Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon (RMUTP) display Thai Flaral Garland making (RMUTP).

Thailand is renowned for its beautifully crafted floral garlands, which are recognized internationally. Visitors arriving in Thailand are welcomed with lovely garlands as a sign of respect and a warm welcome from the Thai people. (NNT)