Muay Thai demonstration and workshop during APEC Week in Bangkok

By Pattaya Mail
Muay Thai demonstration and workshop by Banchamek Gym and Lanna Fighting Muay Thai.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) was showcasing various exhibitions, with highlight being the performance from famous Thai Boxer, Buakaw Banchamek who represents Thailand’s soft power to the world. (NNT)









