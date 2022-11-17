Chiangmai MailDaily NewsletterLatest NewsThailand NewsTravel & Tourism Muay Thai demonstration and workshop during APEC Week in Bangkok By Pattaya Mail November 17, 2022 0 220 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Muay Thai demonstration and workshop by Banchamek Gym and Lanna Fighting Muay Thai. The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) was showcasing various exhibitions, with highlight being the performance from famous Thai Boxer, Buakaw Banchamek who represents Thailand’s soft power to the world. (NNT)