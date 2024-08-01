Thailand holds first full rehearsal for historic royal barge procession

Thailand conducted its inaugural full-scale rehearsal for the upcoming Royal Barge Procession on August 1, marking a significant milestone in preparations for the grand event.

The 52-vessel fleet traversed the traditional route from Wasukri Pier to Wat Arun Ratchawararam.

Rowers aboard the royal barges and accompanying vessels were adorned in the colors of the Thai flag—red, white, and blue—underscoring the significance of the occasion.

This is the first of ten scheduled full-scale rehearsals, with the next one set for August 8.







Admiral Adung Phan-iam, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy, visited the rehearsal and delivered a speech, praising the rowers for their dedication and commitment. He emphasized the immense pride felt by the Navy and the entire nation in being entrusted with such a prestigious royal duty. Admiral Adung urged all personnel to prioritize safety and maintain their health as the grand ceremony approaches.

The Royal Barge Procession, a time-honored tradition dating back to the Sukhothai era, is scheduled for October 27, 2024, to commemorate the 6th cycle birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The procession will see the King travel by water to Wat Arun Ratchawararam for the annual Kathin (monk’s robe-giving) ceremony. (TNA)











































