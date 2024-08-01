Thaksin denied travel to Dubai for medical treatment

The Criminal Court has rejected former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s request to travel to Dubai for medical treatment, stating that he can receive adequate care from doctors within Thailand.

Thaksin, who faces charges under Section 112 of the Criminal Code or the royal insult law, had filed a petition on July 27 seeking permission to leave the country. He requested to stay in the United Arab Emirates from August 1-16, 2024, for medical appointments and personal meetings.







The court, after hearing witness testimony, ruled that Thaksin’s health conditions are common ailments that can be treated by local physicians. The court also noted that his personal meetings abroad were not sufficiently justified as essential.

“While the defendant claims necessity for travel and has supporting medical documents, the illnesses are common and regularly treated by doctors in Thailand,” the court stated in its decision.







The court emphasized that the proposed travel dates were close to a scheduled evidence examination on August 19, 2024. Given these factors, the court deemed it inappropriate to grant permission for international travel at this time.

Thaksin, who has been released on bail during the trial proceedings, is prohibited from leaving the country as part of his bail conditions.

This decision comes as Thaksin continues to face legal challenges in Thailand, years after his ouster from power. (TNA)





































