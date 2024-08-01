Heavy rain expected in Pattaya and the eastern region, thunderstorms in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in the northern, northeastern, and southern regions of Thailand, with particularly heavy rain expected in the eastern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential hazards from heavy to very heavy rain. In Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours indicates that a moderate monsoon trough is moving across the upper northern region and northern Laos, towards a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, a confluence of westerly and southeasterly winds is covering the eastern region and the upper Gulf of Thailand.







Additionally, a moderate southwest monsoon continues to cover the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand. These conditions will result in heavy rainfall in some areas of the northern, northeastern, Bangkok and its vicinity, and southern regions, with particularly heavy rainfall in the eastern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential hazards from heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and sudden water surges, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas.

In the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, moderate winds are expected, with waves reaching 1-2 meters in height and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. Mariners in these areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms at this time.







For Bangkok and its vicinity, there is a 60% chance of rain or thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is expected to be 26-28 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 31-34 degrees Celsius.

























































