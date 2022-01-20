Thailand health committee dismisses possibility of ‘Deltacron’ variant

The deputy chairman of the Senate’s public health committee has dismissed the possibility of the “Deltacron” variant, citing the latest GISAID studies on samples of the virus.

In regards to reports about the appearance of the “Deltacron” strain, a new variant mixed between the Delta and Omicron variants, Dr. Chalermchai Boonyaleepun from the public health committee has written on his Facebook page stating that the new variant was only a Delta sample contaminated with the Omicron variant.







Dr. Chalermchai stated that GISAID completed a genome sequencing of 24 samples from Cyprus, where the so-called “Deltacron” variant was discovered and found that the majority of genes were actually the Delta variant, with only two Omicron spike proteins – A67V and 69-70 Del. Moreover, despite the fact that both were found in 24 samples, the genetic codes for these Delta samples differed depending on the sample.



Dr. Chalermchai wrote that based on the results of the GISAID sequence, he can conclude that “Deltacron” is a version of the Delta coronavirus that was contaminated due to technical issues, which aligns with the opinions of a British virologist and the World Health Organization. He said that this information should completely end discussions about the “Deltacron variant”. (NNT)



























