Thailand uses Lao-Chinese railway to export rice to China

The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Commerce Ministry started to export Thai rice to China through the Chinese-Lao railway.

Alongkorn Polabutr, chief advisor to the agriculture and cooperatives minister, said the first lot of rice export to China on 20 train carriages on the railway amounted to 1,000 tons and was delivered to Chongqing in western China.







It was a new and historic chapter for cargo transport on trains which expanded opportunities for trade and income for farmers, business operators and the country, he said.

The chief advisor said that the government was cooperating with Lao and Chinese service providers to export natural rubber, fruits, orchids, livestock and fish products through the railway to other Chinese provinces and other countries the future. (TNA)



























