Pattaya-Nongprue police pressured to investigate caddy acid attack

A Pattaya woman hospitalized for three months after an acid attack recruited a former Cabinet minister to help her pressure Nongprue police to investigate her case.

Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Paveena Foundation for Children and Women and a former Social Development and Welfare minister, brought the unnamed 31-year-old golf caddy to meet Nongprue police chief Pol. Col. Damrong Eimpairoj Jan. 19 to inquire why her case has been ignored.







On Sept. 22, the caddy got a call about a loan and went to give documents to two men outside Pong School on Soi Huay Yai Muk off Highway 36 in East Pattaya. After handing over the papers to one man, the other threw a cup of acid mixed with water in her face.

She went home and showered, but then checked into Chonburi Hospital, where she stayed for the next three months.

During that time, police questioned her just one time and nothing has been done to identify or bring the men to justice.

Paveena said she suspects the incident stems from a family dispute and chances are good the caddy will be attacked again. So she implored Damrong to resume work on the code case.







The former minister said she received good cooperation from Damrong, but will continue to follow up with police to ensure they don’t drop the ball again.

In the meantime, the caddy’s children are living with a cousin and the victim requires more medical care. Paveena said the foundation will arrange for that and ensure her children are taken care of.



























