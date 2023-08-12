Thailand gears up to be the top destination for visitors from Europe, America, the Middle East

Thailand is gearing up to be the top destination for our friends in Europe, America, and the Middle East!

Here’s why:

European visitors typically stay 19.40 days, spending around 71,718 baht.

Middle Eastern guests enjoy 16.17 days and spend an impressive 99,172 baht.

Americans unwind for 15.26 days, with a spend of 76,297 baht.







Expansion Alert: To better cater to our global friends, we’re opening new offices in Chicago for Middle American and Canadian visitors, and in Riyadh, following our strengthened ties with Saudi Arabia.

We remain dedicated to promoting sustainable & eco-friendly tourism, aiming for a balanced and enriching experience for all. See you soon on our sunny shores! (PRD)





















