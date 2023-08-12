Pheu Thai MP invites UTN to join coalition

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, deputy leder of the United Thai Nation party (UTN) says Pheu Thai list MP Somsak Thepsutin invited him to join the Pheu Thai –led coalition government.

If the UTN will join the coalition, the whole party will do so, Thanakorn said.

Although Somsak gave him a signal but he said the UTN leader will play a role in the negotiation. He did not know if both parties had already discussed the issue.







However, it is a good sign. He believed that the selection of the new prime minister will be achieved soon.

Asked about the UTN’s conditions for joining the coalition regarding ministerial positions, Mr. Thanakorn stated that the party has 36 MPs and discussions are likely to take place but there will be no seat negotiation.







He emphasized that everything should adhere to the party’s resolution. Regardless of the outcome, all 36 MPs are prepared to comply. Although there might appear to be problems or divisions within the party today, which is not uncommon due to diverse opinions, he believes that discussions can resolve all matters. (TNA)





















