‘23rd World Gourmet Festival’ celebrates Bangkok’s culinary extravaganza Sep 19-24

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is once again a proud supporter of Bangkok’s most prominent and longest-running international culinary event, the annual World Gourmet Festival, which in its 23rd edition will be held from 19-24 September 2023, at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel and feature a star-studded line-up of some of the world’s best chefs.

The 23rd World Gourmet Festival promises a weeklong celebration of outstanding cuisine by 12 acclaimed chefs from Spain, Italy, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Bahrain, and Thailand, with 17 Michelin stars and a string of critically acclaimed accolades between them.







They are:

Thomas Bühner: chef patron, Germany (3 Michelin stars)

Jordi Artal: Cinc Sentits in Barcelona, Spain (2 Michelin stars)

Kiko Moya Redrado: Restaurant L’Escaleta in Alicante, Spain (2 Michelin stars)

Toshiharu Sunayama: Les Tonnelles in Kanazawa, Japan (2 Michelin stars)

Jimmy Lim: JL Studio in Taichung City, Taiwan (2 Michelin stars)

Daniele Lippi: Acquolina in Rome, Italy (2 Michelin stars)

Enrico Marmo: Balzi Rossi in Ventimiglia, Italy (1 Michelin star)

Theodor Falser: Johannesstube in Nova Levante, Italy (1 Michelin star)

Barry Quek: Whey, Hong Kong (1 Michelin star)

Arne Riehn: IGNIV in Bangkok, Thailand (1 Michelin star)

Tala Bashmi: Fusions by Tala in Manama, Bahrain (Middle East & North Africa’s Best Female Chef Award 2022)

Phol Tantasathien: celebrity chef, Thailand

During the Festival, the visiting chefs will each host up to two dinners in the hotel’s award-winning Biscotti, Café Wolseley, Spice Market, Shintaro, and Guilty restaurants, while Bangkok favourite Arne Riehn and Bangkok’s own food presenter, restaurateur, author, TV producer and star Phol Tantasathien will present delectable afternoon tea sessions in the Lobby Lounge.







On 19 September, ‘The Constellation of the Stars Gala Dinner’ will see five of the chefs comprising Enrico Marmo, Theodor Falser, Barry Quek, Jimmy Lim, and Arne Riehn presenting diners with a taste of things to come when each prepare one course of a five-course menu in Anantara Siam’s ballroom. The event follows on from the triumph of the first ever gala dinner event at the commencement of last year’s Festival.

At Guilty, on 20 and 21 September, Barry Quek will pay homage to his Singaporean roots and introduce diners to modern European cuisine reimagined with Singaporean influences and a focus on local and seasonal ingredients. Then on 22 and 23 September, Jordi Artal from Barcelona’s Cinc Sentits (meaning five senses) will expertly demonstrate his culinary philosophy to stimulate diners’ five taste sensations of sweetness, bitterness, sourness, saltiness, and umami that earned him two Michelin stars.









At Café Wolseley, on 20 and 21 September, Theodor Falser’s menu features gourmet Italian cuisine that honours nature by using wild herbs and vegetables to create the traditional tastes of Italy. On 22 and 23 September, Kiko Moya Redrado, one of the key representatives of the gastronomic avant-garde on the south-east coast of Spain, will offer gourmet travellers dishes full of delicacy, skill and, above all, traditional Mediterranean flavours.

At Spice Market, on 20 and 21 September, Singaporean chef Jimmy Lim pays tribute to his roots with original creations that strike a fine balance of flavours and dishes that are complex, sophisticated, and understated with an element of surprise. On 22 and 23, Bahrain-born and Swiss-trained Tala Bashmi, who was named the winner of the first Middle East and North Africa’s Best Female Chef Award in 2022, will showcase her culinary expertise in reinventing her country’s cuisine.







At Shintaro, on 22 and 23 September, Toshiharu Sunayama, who is feted for his seasonal vegetable-focussed, farm-to-table menu, will feature some of Japan’s most sophisticated French dishes.

At Biscotti, on 20 and 21 September, Gambero Rosso 2023 Restaurant Guide’s Tradizione Futura awardee, Enrico Marmo, will serve a traditional Italian menu reinterpreted with a skilful touch of modernity. On 22 and 23 September, Italian culinary trickster Daniele Lippi invites diners to look beyond appearances with what he calls a party game that borders on surrealism and where nothing is what it seems. On 24 September, the father of modern German gastronomy, Thomas Bühner, will close the 23rd World Gourmet Festival with a menu that inspires with modern, three-dimensional aromatic cuisine.







The hugely popular World Gourmet Brunch will take place on Sunday, 24 September and will see two Michelin-starred chefs Jordi Artal, Kiko Moya Redrado, Toshiharu Sunayama, and Daniele Lippi preparing dishes from their World Gourmet Festival repertoire during the Brunch event.

At Aqua Bar, from 19-24 September will see a nightly takeover by celebrated mixologists from the World’s 50 Best Bars and Asia’s 50 Best Bars, including Andrew Ho from China, Saan Dhakal from Hong Kong, and Thai mixology star Ronnaporn Kanivichaporn.

At the Lobby Lounge, Arne Riehn will present a cooking class in the Lobby Lounge on 20 and 21 September, and Phol Tantasathien on 22 and 23 September. The cooking classes offer a unique opportunity to learn new techniques and to sample specially prepared dishes by the chefs.







On 23 September, in a first for Bangkok’s longest-running international culinary spectacular, Enrico Marmo will present a dinner at Age at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, and Theodor Falser at Tree Tops Signature Dining at Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort

A portion of each dinner ticket sold and proceeds from the auctions will be donated to the Foundation for the Welfare of Rajavithi-Girls’ Home Under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali.

Reservations are a must for the 23rd World Gourmet Festival and can be made at www.worldgourmetfestival.asia, or by e-mail to [email protected] or Tel. +66 (0) 2126 8866. (TAT)





















