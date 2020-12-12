Thailand festive holidays start with tight safety at tourist attractions and road accidents watch

During the long weekend, Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed the relevant authorities to ensure safety at tourist attractions and help prevent road accidents.







The Deputy Prime Minister instructed administrative authorities and the police to cooperate with the armed forces and the Ministry of Transport, in helping facilitate traffic and taking measures to reduce the number of road accidents and ensuring safety at tourist attractions, event sites. Meanwhile, shops are expected to be visited by a large number of people during the long holidays. All relevant agencies have been instructed to ensure safety of both the main and secondary routes, especially to the event sites where a large number of people will gather.



People are asked to comply with public health measures and protect themselves. In border areas, disease screening must be conducted strictly and the authorities have to ensure that people who cross the border do so legally, so that they don’t have to arrest those involved in illegal border crossings. Military officers in border areas are asked to patrol natural channels more often, to prevent a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak that could be introduced. (NNT)







