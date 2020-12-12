Seas of mist in Nong Khai attract visitors to Thai mountaintops overlooking Mekong River

Natural travel destinations have seen an uptick in visitors due to lower than usual temperatures in many regions.

Seas of mist in Nong Khai have attracted visitors to the province, with many choosing to ride on farming tractors to view the occurrence from mountaintops overlooking the Mekong River, separating Thailand from Lao PDR.





The province’s glass Skywalk at Wat Pa Tak Sua, has proven another popular destination for both the viewing of mist and experiencing the novel attraction.

Khon Kaen University’s flower and windmill field is another destination that has gained wide interest. Boasting hundreds of thousands of flowers, some only blooming once a year, the field was originally planted, to mark the university’s graduation ceremony. It is now open to the public for 20 baht a person.







Another location attracting tourists who have chosen to forego the north is an integrative resolution center in Baan Rai district of Uthai Thani that has been dubbed the coolest place in central Thailand. The local administration has created a field of cool climate plants, from lilies to Christmas trees to entice travelers. (NNT)







