Bangkok enforces health protocols at pubs, bars and karaoke rooms to bolster travelers’ confidence

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) officials have launched a check of locations considered at risk of a COVID-19 spread, including restaurants, pubs, bars and karaoke rooms in an effort to bolster traveler confidence.





Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Pol Lt Col Sophon Pisutiwong led an inspection in the Ekamai-Thong Lor area initiated under measures against the spread of COVID-19, speaking with business operators and asking for their cooperation in strictly enforcing health protocols for the safety of their patrons and staff. The inspection team handed out documents detailing seven steps of personal protection, includingwashing hands, wearing masks and using hand gels.

The Deputy Governor remarked that he saw helpful cooperation from most places he visited, with only small areas for improvement. Members of his team gave out advice but are confident Bangkok is almost 100 percent safe from the disease and that nationwide efforts to contain its spread will be successful due to integration between local bodies and the Ministry of Public Health. Pol Lt Col Sophon said it was time the public supported the effort as some gaps remain.







The check found most business operators enacting customer screening, checking temperatures and having patrons register on Thai Chana. Foreign visitors have been asked to leave their name and a contact number. (NNT)







