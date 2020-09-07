Thailand faces thunderstorms this week

During September 7-10, a monsoon trough will slide over Thailand, causing thunderstorms and bringing heavy rain to several parts of the country.







The Meteorological Department of Thailand has reported that for the next seven days, the monsoon trough will move across the northern part of Thailand, while the southwest monsoon covering the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand is intensifying. It will cause Thailand to face thundershowers throughout the period, with heavy rain in places.



Meanwhile, Typhoon Haishen in the Pacific Ocean is moving into the south of Japan and the Korean Peninsula, but this storm will not affect Thailand. (NNT)











