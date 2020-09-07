Thailand to export Covid-19 protection products to US

Thai manufacturers have been urged to seize the opportunity to export medical products reported by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to be in short supply. The listed products such as examination gowns, surgical gowns and patient examination gloves can be produced in Thailand.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

The USFDA had recently announced a list of 20 products that are at risk of being in short supply in the United States due to the Covid-19 crisis. Thailand is capable of manufacturing these medical products, so it is seen as a great opportunity for Thai companies to make and export such items to the United States.



Loading…



Thai manufacturers should study the USFDA’s regulations and product standards guidance to make sure that their products meet the required standard before being exported. (NNT)











