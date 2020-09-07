Long weekend brings crowds to Koh Sichang

More boats and more voyages were added in Sriracha as Thais flocked to Koh Loy and Koh Sichang for the long holiday weekend.

Officers from the Sriracha Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department monitored piers to guard against overcrowding and make sure that everyone was complying with disease-control regulations.

Extra boats were brought on to handle the crowds, with district officers ensuring boats were not overcrowded and had adequate life vests.

District officials have pitched both Koh Loy and Koh Sichang as great destinations for domestic tourists, both Thais and expats. The islands are convenient to reach, have natural beauty, and a wealth of temples, shrines and religious sites.

People can visit Koh Loy Public Park to pay respects to the White Jade Goddess of Mercy and White Jade Lost Bladesman, and make merit by releasing fish and birds into the wild.

On Koh Sichang, people can pay respects to Jao Phor Khao Yai and the King Rama V monument. The island also features unique architecture, like the Atsadang Bridge and Green Building, and visitors can splash in the water at Tum Pung Beach.







