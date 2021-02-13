Thailand extends emergency decree until 28 February 2021 to curb COVID-19

The Royal Thai Government has approved the extension of the Emergency Decree nationwide until 28 February, 2021, as part of the strengthened measures nationwide to contain the local transmission.







This latest extension is the ninth since the initial order in March 2020, and comes as Thailand has seen a rise in local infections, which started on 17 December, 2020.

Over the past two weeks, the Royal Thai Government has also announced several measures to control the spread, including the classification of individual provinces depending on the level of the COVID-19 risk as maximum controlled areas, highly controlled areas, controlled areas, and areas under high surveillance.







Meanwhile, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to remind all to continue to adhere to the health and safety routines to protect themselves, as well as others from the COVID-19 infection.

These include keeping social distancing, wearing a mask, and frequently washing hands. Avoid close contact with other persons, no hugging, especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.







People can greet via a Wai (Thai greeting) from a distance of 1 or 2 metres. When staying together, people must wear masks, use personal utensils or serving spoons, or eat a la carte servings to protect themselves and loved ones from getting the disease.

