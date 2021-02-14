Thailand Board of Investment allows private sector in border logistics and transport center

The Thailand Board of Investment (BoI) has agreed to allow the private sector getting involved in the construction of a border logistics and transport center in Nakhon Phanom province.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the BoI approved in principle providing incentives to the private sector concerning this center.

The incentives will be offered in relation to an inland container depot project, a distribution center project and a project to construct buildings for industrial plants and warehouses. (NNT)











