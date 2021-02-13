Sanctuary of Truth Pattaya unveils promotion for Valentine’s Day

The Sanctuary of Truth, the largest all wood castle in the world, has unveiled a promotion for tourists to mark this Valentine’s Day.

The Sanctuary of Truth, which has been under construction since 1981, is located in Banglamung district of Chonburi province, near Pattaya, and is among Thailand’s unseen attractions and is always a popular venue for lovers on Valentine’s Day. This year, visitors who arrive with a partner or their family can enter using a plus one promotion. Entrants need only show a photograph of themselves with their partner to be able to take a third person from their family in at no cost. The two paid one free promotion will be available February 14-28.







Vice President of the Sanctuary of Truth, Warakorn Wiriyaphan, remarked that the destination offers many activities, emphasizing its exquisite wood carvings, which tell stories of religion, philosophy and Asian culture.

Elephant rides around the sanctuary are also available and the building offers views of the ocean. The sanctuary is open daily from 8AM to 8PM. (NNT)





























