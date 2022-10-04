Thailand extends coverage under National Health Security (NHS) scheme for elderly

Health coverage under the National Health Security scheme has been extended to cover more healthcare services for the elderly, including the prevention of several diseases.

The government has announced additional healthcare benefits to the National Health Security (NHS) scheme for the elderly for the fiscal year 2023, covering treatments, diagnosis, and prevention of more diseases. The announcement was made by Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.







Health benefits provided for senior citizens under the NHS scheme include vaccination against Diphtheria and Telanus, vaccination against influenza, and disease screening for nutritional status, depression, diabetes, blood pressure-related diseases, cardiovascular diseases, HIV, and sexually transmitted diseases.







More tests for the purpose of disease diagnosis will be covered under the extended scheme, including colon cancer diagnosis, mouth tissue biopsy for cancer diagnosis, tests for mutation in breast cancer gene, and chest x-ray for tuberculosis screening in at-risk groups, including those 65 years old and over who smoke or have a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases.

The extended coverage will also cover dental services including dental implants.

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) is working with local administrative organizations to manage the local health security fund and provincial capacity restoring fund initiatives, as well as the fund for long-term care of people in need. (NNT)





































