Bangkok urges people to work from home due to heavy downpours on Oct 5-7

The City Hall expected heavy rains this evening especially in flood-prone districts namely Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen. It will deploy vehicles with high water wading capacity to help commuters.

Bangkok deputy governor Thawida Kamolwech said that rains would pound down in the capital this evening and City Hall workers were strengthening embankments with sandbags. Vehicles with high water wading capacity would be deployed in Laksi, Don Muang and Bang Khen districts to help commuters after many of them were stranded last night following heavy downpour, she said.







The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration would issue flood warnings an hour in advance so that commuters could prepare their trips fast enough, she said.

Ms Thawida said that the BMA virtually drained yesterday’s floodwater. Heavy rains obstructed the drainage and floodwater remained on some alleys, she said.

The City Hall would ask companies to let employees work from home from Oct 5 to 7 when it would teem down, she said. (TNA)





































