Thai PM visits Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani to observe flood impacts

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha on Tuesday takes a field trip to Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.

The Prime Minister and the delegation visited Beung Nong Khot operational command point in Khon Kaen’s Muang district to observe the province’s flood response operation, and discuss with local agencies on the best possible solutions to alleviate the flood impact, said Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri.







He will later travel to Thep Nimitwanaram Temple to meet with and give moral support to flood-affected victims.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will visit flood shelter and people’s houses in Ubon Ratchathani’s Warin Chamrab district.

According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister’s visit to the two provinces is mainly to follow up on water management and flood situation, and work together with concerned agencies to promptly assist local residents and entrepreneurs who have been badly affected by the flood.

The Prime Minister has also ordered public agencies and the military to mobilize personnel and equipment in the evacuation of affected people to safe areas and to provide food, drinking water, and medicine to those in need. (TNA)

















































