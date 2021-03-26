Thailand exports rose continuously in February

Thai exports grew by 2.87% year-on-year in February, rising for the third consecutive month, as COVID-19 vaccination was easing global concerns on the pandemic, according to the Commerce Ministry.



Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengsit, director of the ministry’s Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said the export value last month rose by 2.87% year-on-year to US$20,219.01 million if gold, oil and military supplies were excluded. If the three factors were included, the export value fell by 2.59%.







He said exports in February were better than expected when gold, oil and military supplies were excluded. Exports in many countries were recovering along with the gradual improvement of global trade, the director said.





The gradual recovery resulted from the decisions of many countries to start easing restrictions on transport and from the ongoing restoration of manufacturing, Mr Phusit said.

Monetary and financial measures were being relaxed in many countries for economic stimulation and rehabilitation and thus demand for goods was rising, he said.

The Thai export items that increased significantly included fresh food and farm products as their global demand was growing. Exported products related to infection prevention and COVID-19 control were also rising. They included medical gloves, Mr Phusit said. (TNA)













