Thailand FDA approves Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson.



FDA secretary-general Dr Paisarn Dunkum said Janssen-Cilag Co sought the approval for the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and it was the third applicant for COVID-19 vaccines in the country.







According to the secretary-general, other suppliers are bringing in COVID-19 vaccines from several producers.

Biogenetech Co is in the process of rolling submission to seek approval for the import of the COVID-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech Technology of India.







Other potential importers have contacted FDA to prepare for their applications as well. They include the potential importers of Moderna vaccine of the United States, the Sputnik V vaccine of Russia and the Sinopharm vaccine of China.

Dr Paisarn said FDA was facilitating COVID-19 vaccine acquisition by medicine importers and other business organizations including private hospitals. It mobilized its officials and external experts to consider their vaccine procurement applications and the process would take approximately 30 days, he said. (TNA)













