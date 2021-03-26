Grapevine: In Grapevine’s opinion, where can you find in Pattaya …?

The best cheese selection

That would be Siamburi’s out there at the top of Soi Khao Talo. Don’t know how they do it for the price. Also, unusually, they sell reduced calorie tonic water.



6XL T-shirts

There are several stalls in the “New” Mikes, Second and Beach Roads, which have a huge selection of outsize stuff. One claims they could fix up the Loch Ness Monster.

Metal shrinker

Where can you go to get a finger ring made bigger or smaller? The only place we know is in Soi 18, opposite the Marina Inn.







Car accessories

For replacement car radios and disc players, parking sensors and the like, try Boy Air and Sound, way out of town on Sukhumvit. Diagonally opposite Toyota main dealer and service.

Chocolate selection

Try Siam Expat Foods on Siam Country Club Road for price as well as selection of particularly British confectionary. We found the cheapest HP sauce there too.

Water biscuits

The most authentic are in Marks and Spencer, now housed on the second floor of Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Sometimes their biscuits are two packs for the price of one.

DVD selection

Has to be on the fourth floor of Tukcom, called Best Entertainment. All discs 100 baht and there are thousands including recent releases and Netflix.

Cheapest flu jab

We checked all the main hospitals and found Jomtien Hospital, on Sukhumvit and near Thepprasit Road, to be the cheapest.

Fresh fruit and muesli breakfast

We like The Continental, particularly the branch on Thappraya Road near the traffic lights with Thepprasit. Fresh fruit bowl, extra yoghurt carton, coffee and toast 168 baht.







Superb fish and chips

Best of the bunch in our view is the Caddy Shack. They know all about beer batter and the excellent chips are not French fries or oven-ready.

Best Facebook food group

That’s got to be Breakfast Club Pattaya, a mine of sensible customer feedback on local restaurants and the like. Non-food items are also allowed.







Minor clothes repairs

There’s a great lady with a sewing machine on Soi Regional Land, about 200 yards from the traffic lights at South Road. Next to a massage shop now closed and opposite Family Mart.

Best market

Gotta be the Soi Buakhao edition, especially on Tuesdays and Fridays. Especially good for foreigners seeking cheap clothes. Sign of the times.







Ants and cockroaches

To get rid, try Eastern Service 56 – reliable, regular and routine. Their office number is 038 433142. Remember that the whole of Pattaya is a termite mound. Sort of anyway.

DIY store

Mr DIY has several stores in Pattaya still operating. Their prices would be well-nigh impossible to beat. We favour the unit in Tukcom.



Wrapping parcels

The lady opposite the main Pattaya post office has been there forever and is still the best deal for post and packing.

Best newspaper in Pattaya

Sorry no idea.













