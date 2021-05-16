Thailand expects to have 6 million doses of Moderna vaccine by October

Thailand’s Private Hospital Association (PHA) expects 5-6 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to be shipped to Thailand in the second half of this year. They will be offered as a commercial alternative to AstraZeneca and Sinovac.

PHA secretary-general Paiboon Aeksaengsri said the association is coordinating with Zuellig Pharma, which is authorized to export the vaccine, after the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) approved the registration of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last week.







He said the price of Moderna shots will be set by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), which will procure the supplies for distribution. Recipients will be charged a standard price and service fee for the jabs.

Mr. Paiboon insisted that private hospitals will not seek make a profit from the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. (NNT)



















