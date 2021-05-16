Dine-in services in Pattaya and Chiang Mai until 11 p.m. Bangkok until 9 p.m. alcohol still prohibited

The Royal Gazette published the government’s relaxation order allows the resumption of limited dine-in services in restaurants located in the four dark red zones of Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.

Restaurants in these four provinces can now resume dining on the premises, until 9 p.m., but they can only seat 25% of their full capacity, meaning a table for four can only seat one person, while takeaway orders can still be provided until 11 p.m. The serving of alcohol in these areas is still prohibited.







Schools and other educational institutions in dark red zones are also still prohibited from holding in-person classes and activities in their buildings.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai and Chonburi were removed from the list of dark red zones. Currently, there are 17 provinces considered red zones, where dine-in services are permitted until 11pm, without the serving of alcohol. (NNT)





















