Subscribers of Disney+ in Thailand will have access to movies and television episodes in June

Disney’s streaming service, Disney+ will launch in Thailand on June 30, the company has announced.

Subscribers will be able to access more than 600 movies and 7,000 television episodes across Disney’s iconic entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars National Geographic.

All 29 seasons of The Simpsons are also likely to be available.







The announcement was made during an executive call to investors and analysts on Thursday 13 May.

In addition to launching in Thailand, Disney+ will also be launched in Malaysia on June 1.

While prices are yet to be confirmed, the cost of a monthly subscription is expected to be on a par with streaming rival Netflix and start in the region of 200 to 300 baht per month. (NNT World)



















