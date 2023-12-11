Thailand expands global farm exports via new rail network

Thailand is set to expand its reach in global markets for farm products through an innovative rail network connecting China, Russia, and the European Union. The inaugural trip of this new rail network commenced over the weekend with the departure of a train from Map Ta Phut station.

The campaign, facilitated by the Thailand-Laos-China railway system, aims to boost Thailand’s economic growth by utilizing rail transportation to export agricultural goods such as jasmine rice, durian, and rubber. This move is expected to greatly enhance the value of agricultural products, promote stable growth in the country’s farming sector, improve logistical efficiency, maintain product quality, and contribute to environmental sustainability.







The train’s maiden voyage is scheduled to transport Thai farm products to Chengdu, China, and subsequently to the European Union via rail, marking the first time such a route has been established. The journey, with a planned arrival in Chengdu on December 15, will further extend to Russia and Poland.

Key figures present at the inaugural journey included Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Captain Thammanat Prompao, Adviser to the Prime Minister Prof Nathomon Pinyosinwat, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Cooperatives Prayoon Inskul, and Commerce Ministry Inspector-General Vannaporn Ketudat, among others. (NNT)



























