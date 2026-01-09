‘Future Prime Ministers’ take the chair at Government House Children’s Day

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul invited the children of civil servants and Government House staff to take part in an early National Children’s Day activity on Friday, allowing them to sit in the prime minister’s chair and receive personalized certificates naming them “future prime ministers.”







The prime minister, who also serves as interior minister, joined activities held on the lawn in front of the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House ahead of National Children’s Day on Saturday, Jan. 10. The event was organized in advance to allow officials and staff to bring their children, as many would be busy with official duties on the day itself.

As part of the annual tradition, Anutin personally invited children to sit at his desk in the prime minister’s office. Certificates placed on the desk were left blank for the children to write their own names under the title “Future Prime Minister of Thailand.”

The atmosphere was lively and cheerful, with children visibly excited by the rare opportunity. Some struck playful poses for photos, leaned back in the chair, or jumped and clapped hands with the prime minister, creating lighthearted moments during the event. (TNA)



































