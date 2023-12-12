Laughing gas balloons sold openly in Pattaya Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – Walking Street, the renowned tourist hotspot in South Pattaya, fell under scrutiny on the night of December 11, as news reporters received complaints from both Thai and foreign tourists about the illegal sale of nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas, within the entertainment venues.

Walking Street, a globally acclaimed tourist destination famous for its vibrant nightlife and entertainment options, became the center of attention as tourists flocked to the area in search of a good time. However, what they found was an illicit trade in laughing gas balloons within the establishments, with seemingly no fear of legal repercussions.







Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that the storefronts were disguising themselves as marijuana dispensaries. Inside, staff members were not only actively inhaling nitrous oxide-filled balloons but also boldly promoting the sale of these substances with enticing signs lured in a significant number of tourists.

Some patrons chose to partake in the substances on-site, reveling in the effects, while others purchased them to continue their entertainment elsewhere. However, staff members were vigilant about preventing patrons from bringing the substances back into the establishments.







Despite the blatant violation of drug laws and the potential threat to public safety, law enforcement officers appeared to be turning a blind eye to the situation, raising questions about the enforcement of regulations in the area. Nitrous oxide is a prohibited substance under the Narcotics Act, and those engaged in the production and distribution of such substances without proper authorization face imprisonment for up to five years and fines not exceeding 10,000 Baht.

This incident highlights serious concerns about the safety and legality of the popular tourist destination. Calls are now growing for local authorities and relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations and legal proceedings to hold those involved accountable. The aim is to restore the proper operation and safety of Walking Street for both Thai and foreign visitors, ensuring it remains a secure and enjoyable destination for all.





























