Central Thailand provinces grapple with hazardous ultrafine dust levels

Thailand witnessed a concerning environmental situation on Sunday afternoon (Dec 10), with approximately 40% of its regions experiencing thick and hazardous levels of ultrafine dust, as reported by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISDA).

GISDA’s report on https://pm25.gistda.or.th/ revealed that 31 out of the 77 provinces in Thailand, primarily in the Central Plain, experienced unsafe levels of particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometers or less in diameter (PM2.5). These levels ranged from 38.3 to 75.6 micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours, with the safety threshold set at 37.5µg/m³.







At 3 pm, the most severe level of 75.6µg/m³ was recorded in Samut Prakan, followed closely by 73.3µg/m³ in Ang Thong, 72.9µg/m³ in Bangkok, and 72.0µg/m³ in Nonthaburi.

Lower but still unsafe levels of PM2.5 were reported in several other provinces, including Sing Buri, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Suphan Buri, and many more.

Residents in the affected provinces have been advised to steer clear of outdoor activities, as the Meteorological Department attributes the air pollution to stagnant atmospheric conditions. (NNT)



























