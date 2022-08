A Korean woman was injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and smashing into parked vehicles.

Kim Michon, 44, suffered abdominal injuries in the Aug. 10 crash near HomePro on Sukhumvit Road entering Chonburi.







Witness Sumree Ankhao, 62, said Kim’s Honda Civic ran drove erratically at full speed into a Honda City and Honda CRV. Both cars were parked on the street near her noodle stand.

Kim claimed she fell asleep.