Thailand emphasizes responsible and sustainable tourism at ATM 2023 in Dubai

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has continued to emphasize Thailand’s drive towards responsible and sustainable tourism as it promotes the country as a health and wellness destination to participants at the 30th Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 in the United Arab Emirates.

The TAT participated in the 30th ATM which was held from May 1-4 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. For 2023, the Thailand Stand included 46 sellers who promoted their products and services and engaged in B2B appointments with buyers from around the Middle East. Other activities that took place at the stand included demonstration DIY workshops on making Thai potpourri and painting on Saa paper (mulberry bark paper) hand fans, as well as contemporary dance performances.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn stated that this year, the TAT presents the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign to participants, which showcased the country’s direction towards a sustainable concept that offers visitors a meaningful and exceptional travel experience. He stated that the TAT Dubai Office will launch a campaign to attract first-time and return tourists to experience the “Thai Way of Happiness” and encourage them to share their experiences on social media, with those who participate receiving special benefits.







The TAT governor said that authorities seek to cater to the Middle East market’s increasing demand for sustainable travel, shopping, and health and wellness activities. He added that the campaign will provide visitors with fresh travel experiences through Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations of Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion, while also emphasizing the environment and Thai culture which will be meaningful to all sides.

According to reports for 2019, travelers from the UAE spend an average of 11.4 days and spend more than 220 US dollars per day. Last year, Thailand welcomed 314,882 Middle East visitors with nearly 100,000 visitors from Saudi Arabia and around 66,000 visitors from the United Arab Emirates. (NNT)





















