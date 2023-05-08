State Railway of Thailand plans stream-train adventure for HM Queen’s Birthday

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced that tickets for the June 3 Bangkok-Nakhon Pathom steam-train adventure are now on sale. The date is a national holiday in honor of the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana.

Passengers will have the opportunity to ride on Pacific steam locomotives No. 824 and 850, which were built just after World War II by Japan’s Nippon Sharyo Co.







The train will leave Hua Lamphong station at 8.10 am and arrive at Nakhon Pathom station at approximately 10.10 am. Passengers will have six hours to visit tourist attractions before the trains return to Bangkok at 4.30 pm. The train will stop at Salaya, Bang Bamru, Bang Sue Junction, and Sam Sen stations to pick up and drop off passengers.

Tickets for the steam-train adventure cost 299 baht for ordinary cabins and 1,999 baht for air-conditioned cabins, with snacks and drinking water included. Those who miss the chance to reserve a ticket for a steam-train adventure on HM Queen Suthida’s birthday can still enjoy the experience on five other holidays throughout the year.







The SRT’s Foundation Day on March 26 will feature a Bangkok-Ayutthaya ride, while His Majesty the King’s birthday on July 28 will also offer a Bangkok-Ayutthaya ride. Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother’s birthday and National Mother’s Day on August 12 will feature a Bangkok-Chachoengsao ride, while His Majesty King Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on October 23 will feature a Bangkok-Ayutthaya ride. Finally, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday and Father’s Day on December 5 will offer a Bangkok-Chachoengsao ride.

For more information, those interested can contact the SRT call center at 1690 or visit www.railway.co.th or facebook.com/pr.railway. (NNT)















