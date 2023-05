May I inform you that we receive an honor to welcome the Seventh Fleet Band of the US Navy to perform at Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC) on next Tuesday, May 9 2023 from 9 a.m. until noon.

We would be most honored to welcome you to CPDC on this occasion, please. Apart from FREE Entry, we have also prepared a lot of snacks and drinks for you.

Hope to see you.

With warmest regards

Toy

Directions: Child Protection and Development Center (CPDC)