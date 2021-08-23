Thailand emergency decree violations of gambling and partying increasing

According to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), there have been complaints about activities in violation of the emergency decree, 127 of which are related to gambling and eight are about violating disease-control measures. Following a raid last week on a party on Koh Samui, off the coast of Surat Thani province, authorities later found that two people at the party tested positive to COVID-19, and the incident has put other party-goers and officials at risk of contracting the virus. Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has directed officials to conduct an investigation and tighten their measures, as the incident is in violation of the emergency decree.







Gen. Prayut was informed that police in many parts of the country have raided parties and other events where alcoholic drinks were available, and other vices were being participated in. These activities put people at risk of contracting COVID-19. They are also in violation of the emergency decree, which has put a ban on activities that contribute to its spread.

The Prime Minister has instructed related units, including the Royal Thai Police and provincial and local administrations, to work in an integrated manner to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and inspect venues where people often hold gatherings and engage in various vices. Legal action will be taken against offenders, while law enforcers who fail to perform their duties properly, including those who allow such activities to take place, will be penalized.



The government is urging members of the public to act as additional eyes and ears and report activities, such as these gatherings, to relevant agencies. They are advised to avoid activities that can increase the spread of COVID-19. Their cooperation will help reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases as well as the workload of medical workers, who have been working tirelessly for a long time. (NNT)























