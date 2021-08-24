Pattaya’s Ban Jing Jai selling fruit to raise funds for orphans

The Ban Jing Jai Foundation helped both orphans and northeast farmers by selling avocados and longan in Pattaya.

Director Piangta Chumnoi ordered 300 kilograms of avocados from Phetchabun Province and 500 kg. of Idor longan from Loei to sell at the orphanage Aug. 23 to offset the loss of donations during the coronavirus pandemic.







The purchase also helped Issan farmers, who are dealing with a glut of both fruit.

Piangta said the avocados are a traditional crop improved by modern farming methods, resulting in a soft texture and delicious taste. She said they taste better than the average avocado sold in supermarkets.

Ban Jing Jai sells them for 100 baht a kilogram.

The longans from Loei province are unique with a dry texture and no juice when peeled. Idor longans feature small seeds, which are uncommon. Piangta claims traditional longan have a large seed and are not as tasty.

The foundation sold longan at 40 baht a kilogram.





Piangta said the money from the fruit sale is needed desperately as donations have fallen to near-zero during the past 17 months as the pandemic spread around the world. Coronavirus restrictions in Thailand have prohibited the foundation from hosting normal fundraisers involving large groups.

To buy fruit or donate to Ban Jing Jai, call Piangta at 084-614-4389 or transfer funds to Bank of Ayudhya account number 174-1-67339-0 or Swift Code AYUDTHBK, Facebook: Baan Jing Jai Foundation, address: Ban Jingjai Foundation, 121/1 Mo.4, Nong Plalai, Banglamung, Chonburi 20150, email: [email protected]



























